US strategy for Indo-Pacific stresses alliances on China

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Biden administration strategy for the Indo-Pacific emphasizes not going it alone in dealing with China’s rising influence. Friday’s newly released strategy paper continues efforts underway by the administration to strengthen security cooperation and other ties with allies and partners in the region. Senior administration officials say the expanding U.S. engagement in the Indo-Pacific is something that countries there want. They also say the U.S. was not pressing Asian and Pacific states to pick sides between the United States and China. The officials spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to explain the thinking underlying the administration’s new Indo-Pacific strategy.