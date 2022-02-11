US judge strikes down Biden climate damage cost estimate

By MATTHEW BROWN, MATTHEW DALY and KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday overturned the Biden administration’s move to increase the government’s cost estimate of future damages caused by greenhouse gas emissions, a key component of federal rules for oil and gas drilling, automobiles and other industries. The estimate has been used previously to shape rules for the energy, auto and other industries. U.S. District Judge James Cain said the use of $51-per-ton damage estimate for greenhouse gas emissions threatened to drive up costs energy costs and decrease state revenues from energy production. Cain issued an injunction that bars the administration from using the estimate while the lawsuit from 10 states attorneys general proceeds.