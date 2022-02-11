US authorizes new antibody drug to fight omicron

By MATTHEW PERRONE and RICARDO ALSONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators have authorized a new antibody drug that targets the omicron variant. The announcement Friday is a key step in restocking the nation’s supply of drugs that are effective against the latest COVID-19 variant. Eli Lilly began working on the drug last year after its previous antibody therapy was shown ineffective against the dominant omicron variant. The Biden administration has already purchased 600,000 doses. Initial shipments will begin to state authorities for distribution. The drug is authorized to prevent hospitalization and death for adults and adolescents with COVID-19.