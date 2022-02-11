UN deputy chief sees fragile peace hope after Ethiopia visit

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The highest-ranking U.N. official to visit Ethiopia since war began in the Tigray region in 2020 says she thinks Tigrayan fighters are hopeful of ending the conflict. And she senses that top government officials are not just more hopeful but making a greater effort to find peace. But Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed added Friday that the most important thing now is how to put pressure on the momentum for peace and not have it unravel, “which it could — it’s very fragile.” She said the conflict is “horrendous” and “peace really is indispensable.”