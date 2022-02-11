Skip to Content
UK lifts all testing requirements for vaccinated travelers

By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Vaccinated travelers can now enter Britain without taking any coronavirus tests. Starting Friday, British residents and visitors who have had at least two doses of a coronavirus vaccine now only need to fill out a passenger locator form before traveling to the U.K. Unvaccinated people still have to take tests both before and after arriving but no longer need to self-isolate until they get a negative result. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the move sends “a clear message that we are open for business.” Airlines and other travel firms hailed the change as a lifeline after two years of severely constricted travel. But some scientists worry that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is moving too quickly to lift all restrictions.

