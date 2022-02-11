Swiss group: Taliban make pledges on education, aid workers

GENEVA (AP) — Organizers of a closed-door conference in Switzerland attended by envoys from Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership say the delegation pledged to safeguard humanitarian aid workers, facilitate education for all Afghans, and to promote environmental protections. The foundation Geneva Call invited a delegation to the Swiss city this week to discuss international aid, the safety of civilians, health care, the explosives left behind from decades of war, and other issues. The envoys, led by the Health Ministry under the Islamic emirate, also met with diplomats and groups like the World Health Organization and the International Committee for the Red Cross. Geneva Call said Friday that the envoys signed a conference statement and “declared” commitments in five areas.