Sweden debunks ‘disinformation’ on Muslim child kidnappings

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The government of Sweden has tried to discredit claims that Swedish social service agencies kidnap Muslim children, saying the allegations “are wrong.” In a Twitter thread devoted to what it termed “a disinformation campaign,” the Swedish Foreign Ministry said Friday that the claims are “seriously misleading and aim to create tensions and spread mistrust.” Claims that Swedish authorities have kidnapped children surfaced on social media in recent weeks. The Swedish Psychological Defense Agency, which was established to counter misinformation, said the allegations could be traced to an Arabic-language site.. Some of the claims said the children are placed with non-Muslim foster families and forced to eat pork and drink alcohol.