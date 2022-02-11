Some US Olympians enlist in order to make it to the Games

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Nordic combined is a niche sport. That means Olympians who participate in the mix of ski jumping and cross-country skiing must find options to fund their dreams. The U.S. government does not pay Americans to go for gold. That leaves the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee allocating its limited financial resources to assist athletes with the best chances to earn spots on the podium. That does not include Nordic combined. To make ends meet, Ben Loomis and Jasper Good enlisted to get pay and benefits as part of the Army’s World Class Athlete Program.