Rocker Ian McDonald of King Crimson and Foreigner dies at 75

LONDON (AP) — Ian McDonald, a co-founder of pioneering prog-rock band King Crimson and stadium rock hitmaker Foreigner, has died. He was 75. A representative said McDonald died Wednesday at his home in New York City. Son Max McDonald said his father had been suffering from cancer. McDonald formed King Crimson in 1968 with musicians including Greg Lake and Robert Fripp and played instruments including saxophone, flute and vibraphone on the band’s 1969 debut album, “In the Court of the Crimson King,” now considered a classic. In 1976, McDonald formed Foreigner with British guitarist Mick Jones and American singer Lou Gramm. He played on hits including “Cold as Ice,” and “Feels Like the First Time” before leaving the band in 1980.