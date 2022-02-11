Police raid in Rio de Janeiro leaves 8 dead

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A police operation in a poor community in Rio de Janeiro has left eight people dead. That’s according to the state’s military police, who carried out the raid in the Vila Cruzeiro favela in coordination with Brazil’s highway police. Police published photos of seized automatic weapons, pistols, grenades and drugs. Local media reported that more than a dozen schools closed, as well as family health clinics. Friday’s raid was an attempt to search for criminals planning attacks on security forces in another favela, where the state is trying to reclaim territory from gangs.