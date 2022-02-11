Police: Man stabbed 6 family members at Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man stabbed six family members apparently as they slept inside a Philadelphia home before being arrested nearby. Officers responded about 4 a.m. Friday and found six people with stab wounds. Police say three women are in critical condition. Two men and a woman are in stable condition. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the suspected attacker, described as a 29-year-old who lived in the home, was found covered with blood a few blocks away. He had cuts on his hands and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the victims ranged in age from 26 to 57. Investigators were working Friday to determine a motive for the stabbings.