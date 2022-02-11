Phoenix police chief: 5 officers shot, wounded at home

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say five police officers have been shot and wounded at a home and that four suffered gunshot wounds while trying to take a baby to safety. Police Chief Jeri Williams said Friday that a woman also was critically injured at the home where police responded to reported gunfire. The status of the shooter and other details weren’t immediately clear, but police later said a barricade situation at the home had been resolved. Williams said four of the five wounded officers were recovering from their wounds. She says the fifth officer was “seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery.” A police spokeswoman says the baby is unharmed.