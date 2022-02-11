New this week: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ Kanye and ‘From’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a musical reunion of Leon Bridges and Khruangbin, the first take of a multi-part documentary on Kanye West and the return of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for its pandemic-delayed fourth season. Actor Harold Perrineau of “Lost” had luck with a single-word titled series before, so maybe the combo sci-fi and horror series “From” will follow suit. Characters in his Epix drama debuting Sunday are trapped in a middle American town described as “nightmarish.” And thank a president who makes possible our three-day weekend with the documentary “Lincoln’s Dilemma,” which promises to examine “a complicated man in the context of his time.”