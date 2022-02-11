NASA’s new space telescope sees 1st starlight, takes selfie

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new space telescope has captured its first starlight and even taken a selfie of its giant, gold mirror. Officials for the James Webb Space Telescope said Friday that all 18 segments of the primary mirror seem to be working properly 1 1/2 months into the mission. Starting last week, each mirror segment was pointed at a bright star 258 light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major. Over the next few months, these segments will be aligned and focused as one, allowing science observations to begin by the end of June. Webb’s 21-foot, gold-plated mirror is the largest ever launched into space.