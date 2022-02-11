Mobile, Alabama, kicking off 1st Mardi Gras since 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The city that calls itself the “birthplace of Mardi Gras” is kicking off its first real Mardi Gras celebration since 2020 after two years lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobile, Alabama’s first big parade of the Mardi Gras season is scheduled for Friday night. With clear skies and nighttime temperatures in the 50s, officials say they’re preparing for a big crowd going after plastic beads, trinkets and Moon Pies. Health officials urged participants to be careful around large crowds to avoid spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. But many already have given up safety measures like wearing face masks and social distancing.