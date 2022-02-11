Maryland police: 2 officers, suspect wounded in shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say two officers and a suspect were shot after police were called to investigate a suspicious man with a gun in a city intersection. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando says the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday after officers responded to reports of a suspicious man. The suspect and the officers were all flown to a hospital in Baltimore. Lando says he’s awaiting updates on their conditions and can’t immediately say how serious their wounds are.