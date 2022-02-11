Live music and deconstructed knitwear at Proenza Schouler

By JOCELYN NOVECK and BEBETO MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Proenza Schouler kicked off New York Fashion Week with a typically eclectic show held at an art study center in Manhattan’s East Village. To live string music. Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez on Friday offered their guests a collection of exaggerated silhouettes often focused on the waist, with voluminous garments coming together at the center to wrap or hug the body. The designers often choose artists as inspiration, and this time they picked Swiss artist Meret Oppenheim, whose Surrealist aesthetic they said served as a point of reference for the collection’s “recontextualization of traditional codes of dress.”