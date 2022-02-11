Kansas Republicans tie remap law to pro-ivermectin measure

By JOHN HANNA

AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Kansas Republicans appeared to get the new congressional district lines they wanted this week through horse-trading in the Legislature. Then, hours after the new map became law, the GOP leader who supposedly struck the deal seemed to go back on it. The sparring between Senate President Ty Masterson and Sen. Mark Steffen highlighted tensions among conservatives Friday. Steffen said Masterson secured his and another crucial vote to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the GOP redistricting plan after what Steffen called a mutual agreement. COVID-19 legislation pushed by Steffen came out of committee. But Masterson quickly sent it back and stripped Steffen and two other Republicans of committee assignments.