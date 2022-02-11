Julia Garner plays fake German heiress in ‘Inventing Anna’

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Shonda Rhimes follows “Bridgerton” with her second series for Netflix. “Inventing Anna” stars Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky. The series is based on a New York magazine feature about Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey. Sorokin was convicted of fraud and spent about two years in prison and is now awaiting a possible deportation to Germany. In “Inventing Anna,” Garner portrays Delvey and Chlumsky plays a reporter chasing the story. The series has the look, tone, writing and music of a Rhimes series. Some of its actors have appeared in other Rhimes shows. “Inventing Anna” debuts Friday.