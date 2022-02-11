Italy to nix magistrates’ jumping from justice to politics

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Premier Mario Draghi’s government has approved a key reform to Italy’s much-criticized justice system, making it impossible for magistrates to jump directly from judicial careers to politics and back again. Reform of the country’s justice system is among the requirements imposed by the European Union for Italy to receive billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds. The measures approved on Friday by Premier Mario Draghi’s government must go to Parliament to become law. The reform aims to end the so-called “revolving door” system of magistrates who switch between their roles as judges or prosecutors to become politicians and then later resume their justice system posts.