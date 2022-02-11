In Romania, NATO chief visits air base hosting US troops

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has paid an official visit to Romania. He joined the country’s president at a military airbase that will host some of the 1,000 U.S. troops deployed to the country as the alliance bolsters its forces on the eastern flank amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The NATO chief’s visit on Friday took place on the same day that the first U.S. military convoys carrying armored personnel vehicles rolled into the Romanian military base. It is part of a U.S. move relocating 1,000 U.S. troops from Vilseck, Germany, to Romania as U.S. officials fear Russia will soon invade Ukraine.