Harris in NJ points to Newark as model for lead replacement

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said the success of Newark’s replacing of nearly 24,000 lead drinking water pipes can serve as a national model and shows why infrastructure spending is vital. Harris attended a roundtable discussion alongside other officials and residents Friday. Her visit marks the start of what she said was a “road show” around the country to talk about the importance of removing lead pipes and to promote the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation President Joe Biden signed into law in November. New Jersey is getting a $1 billion infusion from the bipartisan legislation, however that amount is a fraction of the estimated $30 billion that state environmental regulators say is needed to complete an overhaul of drinking water and sewer systems.