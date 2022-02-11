Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly duet at Super Bowl Music Fest

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

Halsey dashed on to the stage unannounced for the first time in two years during Machine Gun Kelly’s set at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, just in time to belt out her guest verse on Kelly’s “forget me too.” The two were also joined Thursday night by Blink 182’s Travis Barker on drums. It was the kind of star-crossing moment the three-day concert festival considers its specialty. Halsey would later return for her own set to finish the first night, after a long layoff because of the pandemic and major life events including the birth of a child.