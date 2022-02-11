Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former U.S. Air Force sergeant with alleged ties to the “boogaloo” movement has changed his plea to guilty in the 2020 fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area. Steven Carrillo had pleaded not guilty in July 2020 in David Patrick Underwood’s killing. Underwood was shot May 29, 2020, while standing outside an Oakland federal building amid large protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Prosecutors say Carrillo had ties to the “boogaloo” movement. It’s a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists.