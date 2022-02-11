Emerging deal would split $83M for condo collapse losses

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

A tentative deal was announced Friday that would pay $83 million to people who lost condominium units and personal property in the collapse of a Florida building that killed 98 people. The emerging agreement would set aside whatever amount above the property settlement for those who lost loved ones in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida. Attorneys involved in the negotiations say a written agreement will be ready to file in court by next Thursday. The main lawsuit contends that work on the adjacent Eighty Seven Park tower damaged and destabilized a building in dire need of major structural repair.