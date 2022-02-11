Dutch lawyer to get German prize for landmark climate cases

BERLIN (AP) — A lawyer who helped win cases forcing the Dutch government and oil giant Shell to cut carbon emissions, is to receive a 10,000-euro ($11,410) award in Germany. Organizers of the Dresden Prize said that Roger Cox was being honored for “his groundbreaking contribution to fighting for compliance with global climate targets by means of law.” Past recipients of the peace prize include former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and Kim Phuc, who became known as the “Napalm Girl” from an iconic 1972 Associated Press photo during the Vietnam War. Cox won a ruling against Shell last year that requires the energy giant to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.