Channing Tatum on ‘Dog,’ ‘Magic Mike,’ Marvel and his hiatus

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Not since 2017’s “Logan Lucky” has Channing Tatum been the lead in a film. It’s been a confounding hiatus for one of Hollywood’s top stars who has playfully, goofily, sometimes shirtlessly redefined male movie stardom. America agrees on very little, but who doesn’t love Channing Tatum? Tatum’s five-year break ends next Friday when “Dog,” in which he plays a U.S. Army Ranger who drives a fallen soldier’s dog to his funeral, opens in theaters. It will be quickly followed-up next month with “The Lost City,” a comedy with Sandra Bullock. In an interview, Tatum says he never intended to take such a long break, but parenting, divorce and a failed Marvel project changed his priorities.