Carnival returns to French Riviera, as virus fears recede

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

NICE, France (AP) — Artists, florists, actors, technicians and drivers are putting the final touches on their costumes, lavish flower arrangements and giant floats for the Carnival in the French Riviera city of Nice. It’s the first time since the pandemic swept over the city. It will be a loud and crowded celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, social distancing and banned public gatherings. The Nice Carnival is part of a European medieval tradition. The two-week pagan festival of excess in costumes, food and music is one of the world biggest carnivals, after the events in Venice, Rio de Janeiro and Mardi Gras in New Orleans.