Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to use executive authority to move $7 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets frozen in the American funding system to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. That’s according to a U..S. official familiar with the decision. The order will require U.S. financial institutions to facilitate access to $3.5 billion for Afghan relief and basic needs. The other $3.5 billion would remain in the United States and be used to fund ongoing litigation by U.S. victims of terrorism. The official spoke Friday on the condition of anonymity because the decision hasn’t been formally announced.