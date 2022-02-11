2 more Nicaragua opposition figures convicted in trials

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan judges have convicted a former high-level Sandinista official and a student leader accused of conspiring to de-stabilize the government of President Daniel Ortega as a series of perfunctory trials keep the president’s opponents behind bars. The nongovernmental Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights said Victor Hugo Tinoco, who was deputy foreign affairs minister during the first Sandinista government in 1979 but later split with Ortega, was convicted Friday of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity.” In a separate trial Friday, student leader Max Jerez was convicted of the same charge.