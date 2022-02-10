Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of Russian troops are engaging in sweeping maneuvers in Belarus amid intense diplomacy to prevent war between Russia and Ukraine. Foreign policy advisers from Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine began talks in Berlin on Thursday. Britain’s foreign secretary met with her Russian counterpart in Moscow. Meanwhile, more NATO forces also are on the move, heading to the Western military alliance’s eastern borders to prepare for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Poland’s prime minister said, “It is high time that the West woke up from its geopolitical slumber.” Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border and conducted military maneuvers nearby but says it has no plans to invade its neighbor.