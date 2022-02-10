Tampa woman convicted of killing her kids seeks new trial

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A woman who was convicted of killing her teenage children in 2011 while her husband was deployed overseas is seeking a new trial. In 2014, a Tampa jury rejected the insanity defense for 61-year-old Julie Schenecker.. She was convicted in the shooting deaths of her 16-year-old daughter Calyx and 13-year-old son Beau and sentenced to two life prison terms. She’s seeking a new trial in an appeal she filed herself. She contends the public defenders were ineffectivea nd should have sought to move the trial away from Tampa because of extensive local news coverage. A hearing is set for March 10.