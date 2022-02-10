Swiss official says visiting Taliban interested in dialogue

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — A top Swiss diplomat who has met with a delegation from Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership says it expressed an interest in dialogue with the international community and realized “that they must take the first step” to unblock more aid desperately needed in the war-battered country. Raphael Naegeli, Switzerland’s ambassador to U.N. institutions in Geneva, said he met Thursday with an 11-member Taliban delegation led by the acting health minister, Dr. Qalandar Ebad, that made little secret of their hopes for more international assistance six months after their lightning-fast ouster of the internationally backed government last summer.