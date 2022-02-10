Sudan’s military rulers step up crackdown, arrest activists

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Scores of activists and pro-democracy protesters are in jail in Sudan for opposing a military takeover in October. One of them, a women’s rights activist, was pulled from her home at midnight. She spent days in solitary confinement and weeks in a cell before being released after international pressure. But an unknown number more remain in prisons in undisclosed locations. Their families say it is reminiscent of tactics used by autocratic former President Omar al-Bashir. The military’s takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under al-Bashir, who was removed from power in 2019 during a popular uprising.