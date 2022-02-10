S Carolina officer charged in killing released on bond

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge in South Carolina set a $150,000 bond for a small-town police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man who investigators said led her on a high-speed chase after running through a stop sign. Hemingway police officer Cassandra Dollard was released from jail less than two hours after the bond hearing. Investigators say Dollard shot Robert Junior Langley early Sunday as he tried to climb out the passenger door after crashing his car. Investigators sat Dollard told them she feared for her life, but also said she didn’t see a weapon in Langley’s hands. State records show Langley has worked for six police agencies since 1994 and has been fired twice.