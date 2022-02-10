Purdue police reviewing white officer’s arrest of Black man

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University police are reviewing an officer’s use of force during an arrest of a Black man last week on the school’s campus in West Lafayette, Indiana. Entertainment website TMZ reports that cellphone video appears to show a white officer with an elbow pressed against the neck and face of a Black man he had pinned to the snowy ground. A woman recording the incident yells that the officer is hurting her boyfriend. Campus police said in a statement Wednesday that the officer arrested the man Friday after a third party called and said “it appeared a woman was being held against her will.”