Police: Ex-‘American Idol’ star took marijuana before crash

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

An arrest warrant states that marijuana was involved in a deadly South Carolina crash in which a former “American Idol” contestant has been charged with driving under the influence. Authorities say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy ran over a man with his pickup truck Tuesday after driving up a residential driveway in Spartanburg County. A prosecutor said in court Wednesday that Kennedy told deputies after the crash that he had taken a “deep draw” from a vaping device and felt its effects while driving. Kennedy’s lawyer called it a “terrible accident” and said no alcohol was involved. The warrant is the first indication that marijuana is part of the prosecution’s felony charge.