NY flight to Florida diverted over ‘disruptive passenger’

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a disruptive passenger prompted a flight from New York to Florida to divert to a North Carolina airport. Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials say Frontier Airlines flight 1335, which was headed from LaGuardia Airport to Orlando International Airport, was diverted around 8:15 p.m. because of a “disruptive passenger.” The airport statement says airport law enforcement, fire-rescue and Wake County EMS responded, but there were no details about how the situation was resolved. The flight departed for Orlando around 9:40 p.m. FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch says the investigation is ongoing and no federal charges have been filed.