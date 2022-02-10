Nicaragua sentences student leader, ex-Sandinista commander

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua has sentenced a student protest leader and a former Sandinista rebel commander to prison on charges of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity,” the latest in a string of prison sentences following brief show trials this month. Student leader Lesther Alemán, 24, who famously stood up to President Daniel Ortega and told him to surrender in 2018, was sentenced to 13 years in prison Thursday. Dora María Téllez, 65, who led an assault on the National Palace in 1978 during the Somoza family dictatorship, holding congress members hostage in exchange for the release of rebel prisoners, was sentenced to eight years in prison.