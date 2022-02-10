Nevada governor rescinds mask mandate effective immediately

By SCOTT SONNER and KEN RITTER

Associated Press

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is rescinding requirements for people to wear masks in public, becoming the latest state in the U.S. to lift restrictions imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced during a video news conference Thursday that the state will no longer require face coverings in public places, “effective immediately.” However, mask rules at casinos were not immediately lifted. The Nevada Gaming Control Board said it will send an industry notice notifying licensees of the change. Sisolak said deceasing coronavirus cases in recent weeks had convinced him it was the right time. New COVID-19 cases in Nevada continue a steep decline since a statewide peak in mid-January, but the spread of the virus remains far above thresholds recommended by the CDC.