Moroccan region held death recipe for boy trapped in well

By MOSA’AB ELSHAMY

Associated Press

IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — The death of a 5-year-old boy trapped for days in the dark depths of a well symbolizes for many villagers a curse that haunts their remote mountainous region in northern Morocco. Rif is dirt poor, neglected and dependent on its illegal cannabis crop to survive. Rayan’s plight riveted world attention during five days of vain efforts to save him. The well that swallowed Rayan was dug by his father in a vain bid to forage for water so he could grow cannabis, or marijuana. Such wells dot the rugged Rif region.