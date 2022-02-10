Missouri firefighters training on frozen lake rescue teens

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — A training session on water rescues turned real for firefighters in suburban St. Louis when the crews sprang into action to save two teenagers. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Maryland Heights Fire Protection District crews were wrapping up training Tuesday on Creve Coeur Lake when they spotted two people running across the lake. As they watched, the ice covering the lake broke and the pair fell through. The training firefighters, along with Pattonville and Creve Coeur firefighters, quickly scrambled to pull the two teens to safety from the icy lake within minutes.