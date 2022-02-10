Lehman Center celebrates 40th season serving the Bronx, NY

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Over the last decade, the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts has served the Latino population in the Bronx by hosting stars including José Feliciano, Gilberto Santa Rosa and La India, while attracting a wider audience with acts like Patti LaBelle and Smokey Robinson. Now the newly renovated theater at CUNY’s Lehman College is belatedly celebrating its 40th season, initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its eclectic Spring program begins Sunday with the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra, followed by the Ballet Folklórico de México on February 20.