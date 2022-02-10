Largest US public power company launches new nuclear program

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

The largest public power company in the United States is launching a program to develop and fund new small modular nuclear reactors as part of its strategy to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The board for the Tennessee Valley Authority on Thursday authorized the program, with up to $200 million to be spent for the first phase. A recent Associated Press survey of the energy policies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia found that a strong majority say nuclear will help take the place of fossil fuels.