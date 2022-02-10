Johnson, Jones highlight most infamous Olympic doping cases

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Russian star Kamila Valieva is at the center of the biggest doping story of the Beijing Games after Russian newspaper RBC reported that the figure skater tested positive for a banned substance before the Olympics. Valieva would be one of the most famous Olympic athletes ensnared in a doping scandal if she ends up being punished. Others have included Ben Johnson, Marion Jones and Andreea Raducan. Even Lance Armstrong lost an Olympic bronze medal in the fallout from his performance-enhancing drug use.