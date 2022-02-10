Italy seeks ‘maximum cooperation’ from WFP on Congo killing

ROME (AP) — Italy says it is seeking “maximum cooperation” from the World Food Program after Rome prosecutors indicated they would seek indictments against two U.N. employees in connection with the 2021 killing of the Italian ambassador to Congo and two others. The Foreign Ministry issued the appeal for cooperation after prosecutors closed the investigation on Wednesday. Prosecutors said they had gathered enough evidence to support a manslaughter indictment against the two. Ambassador Luca Attanasio, his bodyguard and U.N. driver were killed Feb. 22, 2021 in an apparent botched kidnapping attempt in eastern Congo, where the ambassador was to visit a WFP project feeding students at a school. Italy formally asked the United Nations for an inquiry into what happened.