Iranians celebrate 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Thousands of cars and motorbikes are parading in celebration of the 43rd anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, although fewer pedestrians were out for a second straight year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. In the capital Tehran, processions started out from several points, converging on the usual meetup point at Azadi Square. Later in the day, President Ebrahim Raisi will give at speech during Friday prayers at a mosque. The anniversary comes as negotiations to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers continue in Vienna. Former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, and in response Iran gradually reneged on its commitments.