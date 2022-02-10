House panel probes Trump presidential records found in Fla.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee is investigating whether former President Donald Trump violated the Presidential Records Act, after boxes of presidential records were discovered at his Florida estate and a news report surfaced of him destroying documents in office. Oversight committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said Thursday she’s “deeply concerned” the records were not provided to the National Archives” promptly at the end of the Trump administration and “appear to have been removed from the White House.” Maloney wrote to archivist David Ferriero seeking information on 15 boxes of records the National Archives recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump says discussions with the National Archives about the records were “collaborative and respectful.”