Hirano wins Olympic halfpipe gold; White 4th in last Games

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — In Shaun White’s farewell performance, Ayumu Hirano of Japan won an elusive Olympic gold in the halfpipe with a boundary-pushing final run. There was no doubt about the winner after Hirano’s electric performance as the last rider to go. His run included a intricate and unprecedented series of flips and spins that pushed a sport obsessed with progression to new heights. His score of 96 reflected that and the two-time Olympic silver medalist moved past Scotty James of Australia, who scored 92.50. Jan Scherrer of Switzerland took bronze. White finished in fourth place. He fell on the final run of a career that’s seen the American star win three Olympic titles.