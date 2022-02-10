German FM says Iran nuclear talks entering ‘final phase’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says that nuclear talks with Iran are entering a “final phase” and that, despite Israeli reservations, a return to a nuclear agreement would make the region safer. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke at a joint press conference Thursday in Tel Aviv with her Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, during an official visit to Israel. She spoke as negotiations between Iran and world powers reconvened this week in an effort to revive a 2015 nuclear accord that curbed Tehran’s nuclear program. That deal crumbled after the Trump administration withdrew from the agreement in 2018.